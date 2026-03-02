History of the Campus Echo and The Nubian Message

NCCU and N.C. State's Editors-in-Chief, Nevaeh Sturdivant and Ronni Butts, pose next to Eddie the Eagle and Mr. Wuf at NCCU's campus on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. Photo by Caleb Williams.

NCCU and N.C. State's Editors-in-Chief, Nevaeh Sturdivant and Ronni Butts, pose next to Eddie the Eagle and Mr. Wuf at NCCU's campus on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. Photo by Caleb Williams.

This story is a part of a collaborative Black History Month print and digital edition with The Nubian Message on Feb. 26, 2026.

“To All My Nubian Brothers and Sisters – What’s Up?!” were the famous first words from Tony Williamson, the founder and first Editor-in-Chief of The Nubian Message.

The first issue of The Nubian Message was released 33 years ago on Nov. 30, 1992, after over 200 students gathered in the Brickyard and burned the Technician newspapers to protest the racially-biased stories and the lack of African American perspectives at N.C. State University.

In the first issue, Williamson gave an honorary thanks to several people; however, Jason Williams, then Editor-in-Chief of the Campus Echo stood out. Williamson thanked Williams for using his facilities and N.C. Central University alumna Sereion Humphrey for teaching them how to produce the paper and sticking around for the first production night.

With this, the Campus Echo and NCCU were an integral part ensuring the beginnings of The Nubian Message. The Campus Echo, established in 1927, had been the voice of Black students for 65 years and used its expertise to amplify the Black student voice at N.C. State.

“The Echo worked basically as a stage, a microphone and an amplifier to have all voices heard and we wanted N.C. State to have those endeavors as well,” Williams said in a recent interview with the Campus Echo. “There’s a danger in having a single story.”

This collaboration symbolizes Black unity across multiple universities in North Carolina, Black voices in the midst of a turbulent political environment and the birth of Black representation at N.C. State.

Special Note from the Campus Echo

Special note from Ronni: It has been a pleasure collaborating with The Nubian Message for the Campus Echo’s first print edition since 2019. “Established 1992” will always have a special place in my heart, signifying the camaraderie and warm welcome NCCU has received from N.C. State students. This issue has given me the space to be vulnerable in my op-ed “The Weight of Blackness,” where I share my thoughts on my Black experience and navigating life while striving to represent Black people. I hope all NCCU students are proud of the work of their peers and read this edition with pride! (Eagle Pride, Amplified!)

Special note from De’Zaria: I want to give a special thanks to The Nubian Message for allowing us to participate in this Black History Month special print edition. This is the Campus Echo’s first time printing in several years, and I am so happy to be a part of it. I also ask any new readers of both the Campus Echo and The Nubian Message to go into the reading with an open mind. As journalists, our job is to report fairly and accurately and inform those around us. End your Black History Month celebrating with us.

This story was written by Nevaeh Sturdivant (Editor-in-Chief at The Nubian Message), Ronni Butts and De’Zaria Lucas.