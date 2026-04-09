NCCU track and field shows strong results at midseason

A look at NCCU’s track and practice field, where the track and field team practices throughout the season. Photo by Daijah Boyd.

A look at NCCU’s track and practice field, where the track and field team practices throughout the season. Photo by Daijah Boyd.

The N.C. Central Eagles track and field team has shown consistent improvement midway through the season, highlighted by strong performances in both indoor and outdoor events.

The Eagles opened the outdoor season with seven wins at the Seahawks Invitational in Wilmington, North Carolina. They earned victories across multiple events, including the women’s 4×400-meter relay, men’s 100-meter race and women’s 800-meter race.

Sophomore Orlando McClean won the men’s 100-meter race with a personal-best time of 10.63 seconds, while Kayla Johnson took first place in the women’s 800 meters.

The women’s 4×400-meter relay team of T’Sheylah, Gianna Marquez, Melanne Sutton and Nyree Bacchus also finished first.

In field events, fellow Eagles contributed to the team’s success, with Tia Lucas winning the high jump and Rachel Key-White capturing first place in the triple jump.

Lucas said this season has been one of her strongest since joining NCCU.

“I think this has been my best season so far since I’ve been here,” Lucas said. “I started off pretty strong, and I’ve been able to continue building on my personal best.”

Earlier in the season, NCCU athletes delivered strong indoor performances, including at pre-national meets and the MEAC Indoor Championships. The Eagles’ distance medley relay team was a major contributor, helping secure a third-place finish at the conference championships at the end of February.

Senior Laila Jackson has been a consistent contributor for the Eagles. An eight-time MEAC medalist, Jackson has earned honors in the 800 meters and distance medley relay and has been recognized for both her athletic and academic achievements.

Jackson opened the season with a first-place finish in the women’s 800 meters at the team’s opening meet and has continued to lead the distance group.

The Eagles are benefiting from the emergence of younger athletes, particularly in the sprints and field events. Throughout the indoor and outdoor seasons, NCCU athletes have earned first-place finishes in the men’s 100 meters, women’s 200 meters, women’s 800 meters, men’s 5,000 meters, women’s high jump, women’s triple jump and women’s 4×400-meter relay.

NCCU athletes have also secured third-place finishes in events such as the men’s 400 meters, women’s 5,000 meters, women’s 400 meters and the men’s distance medley relay, helping the team gain strength as the season progresses.

Lucas said one of her most memorable performances came at the MEAC conference meet.

“Definitely MEACs, because that’s when I hit my indoor personal best and won,” she said. “I think I had the best mindset at that meet that I’ve had all season.”

Despite tough competition, NCCU continues to deliver strong performances. The team is preparing for the Raleigh Relays and the Duke Invitational, among other meets.

Lucas said she has set a clear goal for the remainder of the season.

“My ultimate goal is to make it to NCAA nationals,” she said.

“I also want to win MEACs again outdoors, jump at least six feet and stay focused going into every meet.”

As the season progresses, NCCU will look to build on its early success and continue improving ahead of the conference championships in May.