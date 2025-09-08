NCCU and Durham Tech create new degree track in life sciences

NCCU Chancellor Karrie Dixon (right) and Durham Technical Community College president J.B. Buxton sign the schools' partnership agreement. Photo by Andre Roberson.

NCCU Chancellor Karrie Dixon (right) and Durham Technical Community College president J.B. Buxton sign the schools' partnership agreement. Photo by Andre Roberson.

N.C. Central University and Durham Technical Community College signed off on a new partnership in September that will allow students to quickly progress through their associate and bachelor’s degrees.

Durham Tech students now have a direct connection that takes them from the school’s Applied Science (AAS) programs to NCCU’s College of Health and Sciences programs, including clinical research and pharmaceutical sciences.

In the program, students will spend two years at Durham Tech and earn their associate degree before transferring to NCCU and spending two years to earn their bachelor degree.

Durham Tech has around 150 students in their Clinical Research Trials Associate program. NCCU has 124 students in their Pharmaceutical Science and Clinical Research Programs.

“We want to make sure students have the widest variety of options to go in areas where they want to make a difference,” said J.B. Buxton, president of Durham Tech.

“There’s not been a strong transfer pathway for those students previously. There is now.”

These programs lead to career fields in chemistry, microbiology and other scientific research, which are popular in North Carolina’s Research Triangle. ​￼​The life sciences industry generates more than $88 billion every year for North Carolina’s economy, with the bulk of that being in the Triangle area, according to the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering.

In North Carolina, the life sciences industry has an average salary of $121,000.

“You definitely can expect agreements to be made in other areas,” Ontario Wooden, vice chancellor for academic affairs said.

NCCU Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon said that she wants to limit the struggles that students may have as they navigate the program.

“We have our enrollment management team focused on making sure that we are helping students from the standpoint of answering questions and directing them through the application process,” Dixon said.

Durham Tech student Lucyndra Bellamy said that she has benefited from the program and plans to transfer to NCCU next fall.

“I think they’re a great benefit for the students,” Bellamy said. “I’ve gotten my nursing assistant certification from them, and they’ve helped me with external enrollments too.”

​​￼​She has been enrolled at Durham Tech for 3 semesters.

“It just shows these two institutions see a joint partnership in supporting education attainment and workforce development,” Buxton said.

Buxton said that he believes in the partnership that NCCU and Durham Tech have held over the years and continues to make strides to strengthen their cooperation.

“I think these types of events and signings will make people more comfortable and want to expand more,” Bellamy said.