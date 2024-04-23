Project Safe changes perceptions of safe sex

The student-led organization, Project Safe, had a table during the Wrap it Up block party. Photo provided by Project Safe (Instagram).

With cases of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) on the rise. Concerns are starting to rise in the school system. N.C. Central University offers a beneficial program that is provided to all students on campus.

Project Safe is the only student-led organization at NCCU that focuses on HIV/ AIDS and other infections. Project Safe has many different resources they provide to all students on campus including testing.

Talia Hayes, a NCCU senior, is currently serving as Miss Project Safe for the 2023 -2024 academic year.

“We provide different talks and discussions to the people on campus to make sure they are well informed about having safe sex and what that means and what that looks like and trying to erase the stigma that is surrounded by being sexually active,” she said.

Testing events are usually held in the residential halls or the organization partners with different centers such as the LGBTQ Center, the Women’s Center, and the Health Department on campus.

Students have the option to get tested for bacterial infections via a urine sample and or a viral infection via blood work.

Hayes works with the Mister Project Safe, Michael White Jr. He said it has been a humbling experience and he realizes that he is in a positive position to help his community and his peers.

He is passionate about helping save people’s lives from potential life-changing experiences and situations that they may not have planned for.

His duties in his role as Mister Project Safe include making sure all of the condom boxes in each dormitory are restocked, maintaining the organization’s image, and helping coordinate upcoming events and projects within the club.

However, one of the daily challenges that White face is getting men to join Project Safe.

“I feel there is a disconnect between black men and getting tested,” White said. “Some feel that you only need to get tested if they think they have something, which is not true.”

Coronavirus brought a unique experience to Marcus Harris, an NCCU graduate and former Mister Project Safe in the 2022 Fall semester. Under his tenure, Project safe was on high alert and NCCU was in the midst of a pandemic.

This created a great and memorable experience, to say the least. Harris is grateful to have been in the position to help spread awareness on his own campus and make a difference in real-time while serving in a serious organization.

“This organization has impacted my life because when I am in a group setting of colleagues, friends, or even family, and when a topic comes up to where I have first-hand insight and experiences I jump at the chance to answer with informative information,” Harris said.

The Office of Health Promotion and Education offers a program called safer sex supply distribution.

This program creates a space where people can learn about the culture of safe sex practices and also gives students the chance to access different resources such as condoms being distributed in dorms and other resources students may benefit from.

Project Safe is actively working hard to keep students informed about safer sex practices.