Lady Eagles fight hard, fall to UMES on Senior Day

Senior Day was special for five women Eagles on the volleyball team. Last Sunday’s celebration honored setter/right side hitter Bella Dearinger, setter Azra Osmanovic, defensive specialist Loren Johnson, setter Vanila Pulu-Suliafu, and middle blocker Kennedy Clark.

Each player was introduced, their contributions to the team were itemized, and their plans after graduation were announced.

Each was escorted by teammates, family, or friends and presented with a crown of flowers, a bouquet, and a team jacket from their teammates.

It was a fitting celebration of the senior women’s hard work and leadership, of their contribution to the team’s growth, unity, and success.

After the Senior Day program there was a hard-fought battle against the University of Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks, who had just come off a 3-0 win against South Carolina State University.

The game remained close throughout every set, totaling 15 tied scores and five lead changes throughout the first three sets.

UMES claimed the first two sets with scores of 25-23 and 25-21, but the Lady Eagles rallied back, taking the third set with a score of 25-18, pushing the match into a fourth set.

The fourth set brought excitement from start to finish, keeping the crowd and both teams engaged and on their toes as both teams fought hard towards a potential win. The set ended with 16 tie scores, 5 lead changes, and a final score favoring the Hawks 27-25.

The Lady Eagles record now stand at 6-18 overall and 4-9 in conference play.

Their final game before tournament play is on Friday against the South Carolina State University Bulldogs. Then the Lady Eagles travel to Dover, Del. to compete in the three day MEAC volleyball tournament.