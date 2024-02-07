Photo Gallery: Grammy-nominated gospel artists blessed NCCU at gospel concert

On October 30, 2023, students from N.C Central University were blessed with the 2023 Ultimate Homecoming Gospel Experience.

Students, faculty and alumni filled the McDougald-McLendon Arena as DJ Lowkey, dispersed some music.

The concert kicked off when the host, Dr. Georgia Sawyer, and NCCU Special Programs Coordinator Jamaal Searcy led the stadium in prayer. After that, the students of Worship and Praise International, or WPI, Gospel Choir, literally and figuratively shook the stage with their performance and set the tone with an inspiring mood.

NCCU Alumna and Billboard Hot 100 charting artist Kim Person then performed “Fall on Me” from her newest album,“Speak Life and Live,” which itself debuted #14 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Headliner and Grammy-nominated artist, Jekayln Carr, followed up with a performance of her popular songs, “Greater is Coming,” “You Will Win,” and “You’re Bigger.”

After her passionate performance, James Fortune performed his songs “I Got That Favor” and “I Am.” Fortune also had a moment of vulnerability with the crowd, sharing that he experienced homelessness and a heartwarming story about his love for his son.

Fortune and his choir closed out the concert with the classic gospel song “How Excellent,” a song the whole building sang in unison.