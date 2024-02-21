Exclusive: Outgoing Chancellor sits down with host of AudioNet

Shimei Cook, host of NCCU's AudioNet interviews outgoing Chancellor, Johnson O' Akinleye. Photo by Micah Edwards.

On January 12, N.C. Central University Chancellor Johnson O. Akinleye announced to the campus via email the he will retire this spring. Akinleye has been in higher education for 37 years.

He’s been at NCCU for 10 years, three years as Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs, six months as Interim Chancellor, and six years and six months as Chancellor.

For the Campus Echo, Shimei Cook sat down for a 35 minute video interview with Akinleye to discuss a variety of issues including student issues, university infrastructure, his legacy, and his retirement plans.