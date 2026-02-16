Eagles popped balloons to find their match

Before the game begins, contestants on Pop the Balloon form a line, bracing to be judged by the female participants. Photo by Sanya Providence.

More than 300 N.C. Central University students got in the Valentine’s day spirit Thursday evening on Twitch, to watch fellow Eagles put their confidence and looks to the test on “Pop the Balloon”, a campus dating show hosted by the Association of Students for a Better Africa. ASFABA collaborated with Eagles Eye View and Centralafterclass Thursday to host the event with the purpose of bringing students together in an interactive and playful way, while fostering campus culture and building social connections.

“The purpose of hosting this is to bring college students together for a fun little event,” Miss ASFABA, Trypetus Gibson, said. “Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and maybe someone’s looking for love; it’s just a fun way to express that.”

Popular on YouTube, “Pop the Balloon” is a high-energy dating show in which contestants line up holding balloons, popping them, or having them popped, based on their first impressions, personality, or answer to questions, often leading to blunt or humorous rejections. On campus, the event followed a similar format. Fourteen male students stood in a line holding red or black balloons. As female contestants entered, each was asked, “What do you look for in a guy?” Based on first impressions and their answers to questions, balloons were popped, prompting laughs and other reactions from viewers in the comments.

One contestant, Jordan Ojbunike, said he wasn’t looking for anything serious, just to make the viewers laugh.

“I mostly was looking for fun during this event. Good laughs, you know, trying to make the people that were watching laugh and the hostess laugh,” Ojbunike said.

Sophomore pre-nursing major Elania Obelton said her favorite part of watching the Twitch livestream was when people found their matches.

“I just thought the energy in the room was pretty electrifying, and everyone was having a good time. I didn’t think anyone was being really negative,” Obelton said. “It was just good vibes.”

The event began 45 minutes behind schedule because of technical difficulties and setup challenges. Organizers adjusted, moving the event to fully online on Twitch after it was planned to be partially in person. Even with these obstacles, the energy remained high.

“I think the event turned out pretty well. There were a [few] technical difficulties, but overall, I think everyone had a good time, and it was very entertaining,” Gibson said. “I’m very excited to see what else we have in store as ASFABA.”

Whether students left with a match or a popped balloon, the event left students with a good laugh and a chance to build social connections. Out of the 14 male contestants and 10 female contestants, three matches were made.

Written by Sanya Providence.