Eagles learn internships, opportunities during “Dell Day”

Two Dell representatives at NCCU's Fall 2024 career fair. Photo courtesy of T'nya Lee.

Dell Technologies touched down on N.C. Central University’s Campus on Sept. 18 to share their upcoming opportunities with students. Three Dell representatives, Ron Pierre, T’nya Lee and Lily Ramos Zalewski, hosted the evening portion of the “Dell Day” event.

Dell Technologies offered refreshments during their 15-minute presentation, which included their diversity goals and internships. This was followed by one-on-one sessions with students to review their resumes and prep them for interviews.

“This is a day where we are coming to campus to let you know about our job opportunities,” Lee said. “You guys are definitely what we need: agile and adaptive.”

“It was a group effort” to put the event together according to Pierre, which included the three Dell representatives, Dell HR and NCCU’s Career and Professional Development Center. When Dell is present at NCCU, they are looking to recruit majors from computer science to business but are not opposed to outside majors,

Lee added to this idea and said “We even have people on the HR team who majored in subjects like English.”

Dell Technologies’ biggest goal is to expose students of color to what the company is and their job opportunities.

“Our 2030 representation goals are 25% of the US Workforce and 50% of our US People Leaders will be Black/African American, and Hispanic/Latino minorities. That’s why we’re here recruiting really,” Lee said.

Dell is offering two ten-week programs for interested students with their HR Rotational Programs (HRRP). These programs can help interns launch their careers, achieve a balance between work and fun, and connect with future employers. The HRRP and Dell 2025 Internship programs will take place in Round Rock, T.X., and all relocation expenses will be paid.

During these internships, students will experience guest speakers, networking events, and sporting/social events hosted at Dell’s Diamond Baseball Stadium.

Dell Technologies’ purpose is to be the driving force behind technology to advance human progress.

“Look around you, Dell is everywhere,” Pierre said, “but nothing would be possible without the team.”