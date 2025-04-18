Eagles kick off season with spring football game

N.C. Central’s defense made a statement in the annual Maroon and Gray Spring Game Saturday to jump into the 2025 season.

The long-awaited event was different from a typical game, as the Eagles offense and defense played against each other, with both sides scoring points in different ways.

The defensive players successfully scored points for making sacks or interceptions.

“We had three offensive linemen starters out, so we knew the D-line had the advantage a little bit,” NCCU head coach Trei Oliver said. “The D-line got after it. We had some pressure on the quarterback all day.”

Oliver also noted that he saw a lot of good things from the players and expressed relief that there were no injuries.

Eagle linebacker Max U’ren said the defense played really “fast and physical,” and that’s their weekly goal. He said he hopes it will be their identity.

“I think defense as a whole, we were flying around,” U’ren said. “People could make mistakes, but you couldn’t really see it because of the way that we were flying around and being really physical.”

As an upperclassman, U’Ren said that he remembers the feeling of winning a championship in 2022. Now, he said that it is important for he and his teammates to hold everyone accountable so they can get back to that point.

According to Oliver, the season will start with Walker Harris being the starting quarterback. From what has been seen, Josh Jones will most likely be QB2.

“Walker is Walker, and he has great leadership qualities and things of that nature,” Oliver said. “He’s a leader and the guys are gonna rally behind him. So, it’s good to have a strong number two and number three quarterback as well.”

Oliver also said that they’re in the process of getting ready to recruit players.

“The portal opens on the 16, so I need to get in here and make sure I keep all my guys intact in here in the nest,” Oliver said.

NCCU will kick off their schedule on Saturday, Aug. 23 in Atlanta, battling against Southern University.

“I’m pleased,” Oliver said. “I saw us progress throughout the spring, those 15 practices, and we’ll have some carry over going into the fall.”