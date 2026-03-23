Eagles find community through student organizations

On-campus student organizations engage with NCCU's student body to provide them with community on campus, like CPR Modeling Troupe. Photo by Daijah Boyd.

On-campus student organizations engage with NCCU's student body to provide them with community on campus, like CPR Modeling Troupe. Photo by Daijah Boyd.

For many N.C. Central University students, joining student organizations is crucial to finding community on campus.

Gabrielle Hill, a junior chemistry student, said she has joined multiple organizations on campus, including Curve Appeal Modeling Troupe, the National Council of Negro Women and the Women’s Center.



“I believe all the organizations I’m involved in have pushed me to become the best version of myself and to really get me out of my comfort zone,” Hill said.

DeAndre McCall, a sophomore elementary education student, also joined several organizations that he says have helped him thrive on campus. McCall said that the connections and impact he has made through organizations like the Marathon Teaching Institute and Men in Devotion were the only reasons he was able to survive at NCCU.

The Campus Echo highlights some of the student organizations on campus in 2026 below.