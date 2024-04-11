Poster for the Art of Storytelling workshop. Photo provided by ABC11 WTVD.

Annual workshop to examine the “Art of Storytelling”

April 11, 2024

On Saturday April 13 at 9 a.m., ABC 11 is coming to N.C. Central University to present “The Art of Storytelling: The New Age of Content Creation.”

The annual workshop is an initiative that has been sponsored by ABC 11’s Minority Advisory Committee for over 25 years.

The Art of Storytelling aims to educate the next generation of content creators and provide a space for networking. It also aims to provide a supportive community and pave the way for future employment opportunities in the news field.

NCCU Social Media Manager, Truitt O’Neal, said the workshop will be a great opportunity for students who want to pursue a career in media.

“The Minority Advisory Committee aims to provide students with valuable insights into various aspects of content creation, particularly in the context of news television,” O’Neal said.

The workshop will also highlight interactions with staff and interns working for ABC11 WTVD, giving students a firsthand account of what it’s actually like to work in a news television.

Serenity Hicks, a mass communication freshman, said she’s excited about the event.

“I hope to learn the basics of mass communication and about the different career options in my field,” Hicks said.

The workshop will be held in the School of Education Building at 700 Cecil Street.

