Vehicle thefts rattle NCCU community

Formosa Avenue, where the first car was stolen. Photo by Mesa Jones.

Students may notice increased police security and new measures at the Mary Townes parking lot. The upper lot is now secured with an additional gate that prevents a thief from exiting with a stolen car. And lower now has an additional gate and an officer checking student IDs.

It’s all part of an effort by N.C. Central University police to address a growing number of car thefts that have occurred on or near campus since the beginning of the year. The cars being targeted are older model Hyundai’s and Kia’s which are especially vulnerable ignition systems.

The first Eagle Alert of a motor vehicle theft this year on January 22. The car was stolen from Formosa Avenue near Eagle Landing.

Soon after, on February 1, two males and one female were caught on camera stealing a car from the lower parking lot of the Mary Townes Science Building

And then on March 18 a vehicle was reported stolen on Cecil Street in front of the School of Education.

“We’re working on extra patrols in those areas,” said NCCU Captain Patrol Commander Robert Gaddy, “We’ve also reached out to the city of Durham as well as Durham’s sheriff’s department to hopefully give us an increased presence in those areas particularly … even to the degree where we may use unmarked or undercover type vehicles.”

On February 21 NCCU’s police department held a “Secure Your Ride” event in the Latham Parking Lot. Students with 2015-2020 model Hyundai’s or 2011 or older Kia’s were eligible to get a free steering wheel lock with their Eagle card, drivers license and registration.