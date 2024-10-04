Voting in 2024 election: Things Eagles need to know

NCCU School of Law has been a polling location for Eagles and Durhamites for many years. This tradition will continue on Nov. 5. Photo by Chris Frazier, Co-Editor-in-Chief.

From immigration, to the economy, to a woman’s autonomy over their body, to the survival of democracy itself — many Americans issues are on the 2024 ballot.

The stakes raise the importance of voter turnout in every demographic, especially young voters like N.C. Central University students.

With the deadline to register approaching, the Campus Echo has some tips Eagles can use to fulfill their civic duty in the 2024 election.

Voter Registration

Before Eagles determine who they will vote for, they must check their voter registration. According to the N.C. State Board of Elections (NCSBE), 750,000 “ineligible” registrants since 2023 were removed from the voter list.

The reasons for the removal include relocating to a different state, having a duplicate registration, being a subject of a successful challenge to their eligibility, or being inactive for two election cycles without confirming registration.

While it’s easy to assume that you are registered, citing your participation in the 2022 midterms or the 2024 primaries, it’s recommended that you check before the Oct. 11 registration deadline.

Eagles can check their registration at the NCSBE site. After they enter their information, the system would show their name, status and location where they were last registered. If it’s “active,” you are still registered and able to vote.

However, if you are “inactive,” you need to register before the Oct. 11 deadline. Since late August, community members have been walking on the sloping hills and verdant green. With registration forms in hand, they are looking to assist Eagles who are “inactive.”

In the event that you are unable to register, you can during the early voting period.

Known as “same-day registration,” Eagles can register in person during North Carolina’s early voting period, which runs between Oct. 17 and Nov. 2. On the same day, Eagles can fill out their ballot for the election.

While “same-day registration” is convenient, it should be considered as a last resort for Eagles who were met with unforeseen circumstances.

Ballot

After completing registration, Eagles can access a sample ballot. This document holds all the jurisdictions and candidates you are under. Each nominee in the race should have a website that shows their platform, beliefs and policies.

Regarding the presidential election,the websites of Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump’s are hyperlinked here for Eagles to review. Additionally, Eagles can research the candidates’ rallies, debates and conventions to see what they said on public record.

Eagles can access their sample ballot on NCSBE. After typing in their information and finding their registration status, their name will be hyperlinked. Clicking there will show their voting information, voter history and hyperlinked sample ballot.

At student voters’ convenience, Durham’s sample ballot is hyperlinked here.

Voting

Fulfilling your civic duty is the fun part. There are many ways Eagles can vote in the upcoming election.

One way is voting by mail with an absentee ballot. This process is open to Eagles and it allows voters to submit their forms online or through mail. If you prefer mail, the postal services that can be used include UPS, DHL, FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service.

These documents can be accessed on NCSBE. They have one for Spanish-speakers and a process for those who are “visually impaired.” Eagles can use BallotTrax to track their absentee ballot.

Eagles can also vote during the early voting period. While those who are registered in other counties must research those polling locations, which can be done on NCSBE, Eagles who registered on campus can use the NCCU School of Law as their polling location.

School of Law voting hours on the weekdays will run from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. On Sundays, during the early voting period, the School of Law will be open from 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The hours on Nov. 2, the last day of early voting, is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This building will also be available to Eagles on Election Day. The School of Law, along with other polling places throughout North Carolina, will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Regardless of the chosen option, Eagles must show a photo ID or form of identification to vote. Be sure to show your Eagle pride as you choose your leaders in this election cycle.

For more information, Eagles can visit NCSBE, email the board at [email protected], or call (919) – 814 – 0700.