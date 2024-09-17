Students, staff feel effects of enrollment increase

In its first academic year since the death of Affirmative Action, NCCU saw its largest increase in history. Photo courtesy of NCCU.

In its first academic year since the death of Affirmative Action, NCCU saw its largest increase in history. Photo courtesy of NCCU.

The Fall 2024 freshmen class, which includes 1,918 incoming first-year students, is an 8.3% increase from last year. The massive bump makes this year’s enrollment the largest in the University’s history.

According to N.C. Central University’s website, there are now 8,579 undergraduate and graduate students in attendance. NCCU wasn’t the only school who got a spike in enrollment. Other HBCUs, including Morgan State and Howard University, experienced jumps.

In a statement to the Office of Communications and Marketing, Chancellor Karrie Dixon said that “we are dedicated to offering accessible, high-quality education. We will continue to strategically invest in innovative programs and facilities to empower our students for academic and professional success.”

However, NCCU students and staff believe that the university is undergoing some growing pains.

Ademola Adempimpe, a senior, said that she’s not able to live on campus.

“I wasn’t afforded housing after staying on campus for the last three years,” Adempimpe said. “I was able to get an apartment but that is where my troubles began.”

Adempimpe also said the increase in enrollment made parking a major headache. She added that she has to leave her apartment almost two hours before her first class to get a parking spot.

Cimone Wilson, a junior, had a list of issues that in her opinion, were caused by the influx in students. These issues included limited ticket and seating shortages, shortages at campus stores and poor Wi-Fi connections.

“Finding parking spaces for events or even regular class sessions has become a significant struggle, adding to the overall difficulty of navigating on-campus life,” Wilson said.

She also said that the long lines in the cafeteria were “nearly unbearable during peak times.”

NCCU employees are also overwhelmed by the bump in enrollment.

“The workload has increased for us a ton,” said one cafe employee who asked not be named. “There are times when the task seem to be too much, not only are we overworked but the students notice the difference.”

“I have been here for six years, at the beginning I could connect with the guests who came into the cafe, now I have more work to do and less time to make those connections.”

This cafe worker also said that the new hires had not kept up with the job’s demands.

“We are all asked to do more,” he said.