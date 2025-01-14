NCCU transforms into winter wonderland

January 14, 2025

As N.C. Central University students returned to their dorms, they witnessed their sloping hills and verdant green receive a healthy coating of snow.

The snowstorm began Friday evening. With below freezing temperatures, it didn’t take long for the snow to build on James E. Shepard’s bronze shoulders. NCCU’s Greek Bowl traded its color for an icy layer that would last for the rest of the weekend.

NCCU was monitoring the storm throughout the week. In an email sent to the student body on Jan. 8, NCCU’s Residential Life informed students that they could return to campus as early as 8:00 a.m. on Jan. 9 to get ahead of the storm.

NCCU also operated under Condition 1 between Jan. 9 and 11. This condition reduced non-mandatory operations around campus and provided employees with flexibility as the storm passed.

As students remained in their dorms throughout the night, the Campus Echo was able to gather pictures of snow. Snow that hasn’t been seen in the Triangle for more than 750 days.

