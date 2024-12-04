The glamor, electricity of the 2024 Homecoming Step Show

Attendees at the stepshow raise their hands in solidarity with Delta Sigma Theta's "Bettlejuice" rendition. Photo by Ashari Cain.

On a crisp, autumn evening, the striking stomps and lively chants of the Divine Nine could be heard across campus.

The McDougald-McLendon Arena was filled with piercing lights, N.C. Central University alumni and students anticipating the performances of their peers.

Comedian, actor, producer and “Wild ‘N Out” television star Chico Bean hosted the heated step battle and kept the crowd engaged with his charming and cheerful personality.

The judges, each representing a sorority and fraternity, danced, sang and amplified the high energy during the music breaks.

Each group curated a theme which included visuals, music, skits and costumes. And they all spent months practicing logistics, transitions and rehearsing with props.

Alpha Phi Alpha’s theme was “Space Jam.” They were third to take the stage and appeared in white and black jerseys as each other’s opponents. The movements they made were smooth and in sync.

One Alpha used a basketball to begin the rhythm that the rest of the fraternity mimicked. The crowd roared as the Alphas’ arms and legs formed geometric shapes and created a strong, steady beat.

Zeta Phi Beta’s performance used elements of the Disney cartoon “Kim Possible.” They wowed the crowd with their skit which was centered on a challenging quest to obtain a cash prize.

One Zeta, who acted as the “final boss,” wore an all black bodysuit while the other Zetas wore blue cargo pants. The energy in the arena rose as they stomped, bent and flipped in all directions. They commanded the stage with their perseverance, flexibility and composure.

Alpha Kappa Alpha took the stage with a seamless “Squid Game” rendition which included custom-made jumpsuits that were doppelgangers of the ones from the popular Netflix series. Their pristine stunts and stomps left a lasting impression on the audience.

Kappa Alpha Psi embodied superheroes Thor, Spider-Man and Black Panther. They kept the crowd guessing through three different outfit changes that brought more adrenaline and suspense with each transition.

Last to perform were the ladies of Delta Sigma Theta. They selected the classic “Beetlejuice” film as their theme. Eyes smeared with black shadow, dressed in suspenders, stripes and wild hair-dos, the Deltas quickly took control of the audience. After a short skit, they rocked the stage with the cadence of a drumline.

Each powerful step, shout and clap echoed across the arena as one, leaving the crowd in awe. Delta’s prominent voice, created by their mirroring movements, dominated the atmosphere.

Alpha Phi Alpha and Delta Sigma Theta took first place and received $1,500 and a trophy. Kappa Alpha Psi and Alpha Kappa Alpha placed second and received $750.