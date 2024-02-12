NCCU recognized for community work

NCCU is awarded their third Carnegie Classification for their work in community engagement. Photo provided by NCCU Marketing Communication.

The Carnegie Foundation awards N.C. Central University’s second Carnegie Classification in a decade.

According to the Carnegie Foundation, this classification is an Elective Classification for Community Engagement. It recognizes institutions that have collaborated with their local communities to exchange knowledge, resources and enrichment.

The classification also honors institutions who address critical societal issues and contributions to the public good.

NCCU’s Director of Community Engagement, Calleen Herbert, said the application for the classification was a reflective process.

“They see if we improved to a higher engagement with the community,” Herbert said. “They looked at where we were and what we’ve done to change the landscape.”

NCCU was one of 40 higher education institutions to receive the classification and one of two HBCUs. This also marks the third time NCCU has been awarded for its community engagement. The University received its first Carnegie Classification in 2008, and its second in 2015.

Herbert said that the classification wasn’t because of the community engagement department alone.

“Finance, sports, executive leadership, it’s about everyone,” she said. “We’re just here to navigate the process,” she said, referring to Community Engagement Services.

NCCU students can also pat themselves on the back. Prior to graduation, each student has to complete 15 hours of community service per semester, which totals to 120 services for the typical four year student.

“I hope students feel a sense of pride,” Herbert said. “The volunteering they do is impactful.”

Herbert also said that NCCU is committing more resources to assist students to earn more service hours, particularly those students who live far from campus.

“We’re developing partnerships with organizations outside the triangle to help different student demographics.”