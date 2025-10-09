Fame! the musical opens Thursday at NCCU’s University Theater

The theater department at N.C. Central University is firing up the spotlight this fall with its production of Fame!, running Thursday through Saturday.

Originally set in the 1980s but transposed to the 1990s for this production, Fame! follows a group of students auditioning for New York City’s High School of Performing Arts. Those who are accepted quickly learn that talent alone isn’t enough to secure success.

Throughout their journeys, the students face serious issues such as illiteracy, homosexuality, abortion and even suicidal thoughts, while also facing the everyday pressures of adolescence and competition.

The performance is a special milestone for NCCU’s theater department, said Prof. Kristi V. Johnson, who’s directing the production.

“It’s an exciting production because it kicks off the 75th anniversary year of the [department],” she said. “It’s also honoring Dr. Linda Norflett, a former department chair who produced the show twice during her tenure at NCCU, and we will be presenting her with a special award for her service to the university and the department,” Johnson said.”

The musical offers an emotional glimpse into the world of optimistic young performers chasing stardom while discovering what it truly takes to leave their mark on the entertainment industry. The production highlights the dreams and personal battles of talented young artists through music, navigating both their ambitions and realities of growing up.

Everyone in the department is involved in the production in cast or crew. For Marlie Howie, a junior playing Mabel Washington and serving as assistant stage manager, the production is more than just another show.

“I signed up because I’ve always loved the energy of Fame!,” Howie wrote to the Campus Echo. “It was a popular show in the ’80s and a show shown for being iconic. It’s a show that’s all about chasing dreams, and as someone who loves theatre, I wanted to challenge myself and be a part of something that celebrates passion.”

While Howie hasn’t seen the original movie, she gives us a hint that the stage version stands out.

“No, I haven’t seen the movie, but I’ve heard the play is way better than the movie,” she said with a laugh.

Balancing singing and dancing has pushed the cast to step outside their comfort zones.

“I’m more comfortable as a singer, so the dancing has definitely been a challenge,” Howie said. “But that’s what’s exciting about this show– it pushes you to grow.”

Beyond the stage, Howie said that the theatre program at NCCU has played a significant role in her personal development.

“Being part of theatre at Central has helped me build confidence and discipline,” she said. “Every show teaches me something new about teamwork, storytelling and pushing past my comfort zone.”

Performances of Fame! are at North Carolina Central University’s Theater from Oct. 9-12. The Oct. 9-11 performances will be held at 8 p.m. while the Oct. 12, performance will be at 3 p.m.