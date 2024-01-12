BREAKING: NCCU Chancellor announces retirement after nearly eight years of service

After serving nearly eight years as Chancellor, Johnson O Akinleye has announced that he will be retiring after the Spring 2024 semester. Photo by former Co Editor-In- Chief, Kaylee Sciacca.

Dr. Johnson Akinleye, chancellor of N.C. Central University, announced that he will retire from NCCU at the end of the spring 2024 semester. He first informed the Board of Trustees during today’s meeting. This was followed by a 10:08 a.m. email to the campus community.

“I am immensely proud and truly gratified to have worked with very talented executive staff, a supportive Board of Trustees, a dedicated faculty and staff and thousands of caring and dedicated alumni across the nation and worldwide during the past eight-plus years,” he wrote in the email.

Akinleye first dawned maroon and gray in 2014, as NCCU’s provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs in 2014. Serving in that role for two years, he would become interim chancellor after his predecessor, Debra Sanders-White, went on medical leave and later died of cancer in November of 2016. In 2017, Akinleye was selected as NCCU’s 12th chancellor.

Under his leadership, NCCU saw its largest infrastructure growth in its history. In all, $400 million went to construction projects, including the New Student Center, School of Business, three modern Residence Halls, upgrades to the Art Museum, and the addition of 10 food locations on campus.

During Akinleye’s tenure enrollment, campus housing, and research-funding increased. The Chancellor advanced campus safety as well, with SafeStreets ranking NCCU as the safest college campus in North Carolina in 2021.

“Chancellor Akinleye has served North Carolina Central University tirelessly,” said UNC System President Peter Hans.

When Akinleye departs in the 2024 summer, he’ll be leaving behind a “ten-year comprehensive master plan,” which includes the 24/7 Collaborative Learning and Research Center that is slated to complete construction in November 2024.

“We [The Akinleye Family] take with us very fond memories of an institution that has a rich tradition and legacy and will continue to make great strides in championing education for generations yet to come,” he wrote.

A national search will begin soon for Akinleye’s successor. The NCCU community can expect more details in the coming weeks.