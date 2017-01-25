PHOTO GALLERY: Eagles and Howard Bison clash on Greek Night

Players, fraternities and sororities shared the court during N.C. Central University Basketball’s Greek Night games against Howard University, Monday night.

Greek organizations filled the bleachers in McDougald-McLendon Arena with their colors, as the gym buzzed with more energy than usual during the special game, which regularly draws larger crowds.

The Lady Eagles (3-14, 2-3 MEAC) trailed the whole way and lost to the Bison (8-9, 4-1 MEAC) 73-50.

Howard showed why its team boasts one of the top MEAC women’s basketball records, with senior forward Sydni Johnson netting 21 points, tying her season best to go along with seven rebounds. Johnson now has 987 career points.

NCCU redshirt senior guard Morgan Jones and freshman guard Jada Blow made several efforts to tighten the score between the two teams, scoring 16 and 11 points respectively.

The men’s team (13-6, 4-1 MEAC) notched a solid 74-39 win over Howard (5-15, 2-3 MEAC). Redshirt senior guard Patrick Cole led the Eagles with 24 points, while senior forward Kyle Benton led the team on the boards with 10 rebounds. NCCU men lead the Bison in wins 42-27, all time.

During halftime of each game, sorority and fraternity members showed out with strolling on the court, and students participated in free throw competitions and trivia.

The Eagles and Lady Eagles will face the N.C. A&T State University Aggies at 2 p.m. at McDougald-McLendon Arena on Saturday.