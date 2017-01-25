PHOTO GALLERY: Eagles and Howard Bison clash on Greek Night

IMG_1424-e1485276894967-333x500.jpg #23 Morgan Jones shoots a basket in practice before the Howard game on Jan. 23, 2017. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_1481-e1485276731671-333x500.jpg #23 Morgan Jones takes the ball down the court. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_1484-e1485276685393-333x500.jpg NCCU's mascot Eddie the Eagle poses during the Greek Night festivities on Monday night. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_1533-750x500.jpg Eddie the Eagle, Malik Baker and Nadiah Hunter dance during a media timeout at the women's basketball game. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_1557-e1485276623389-333x500.jpg #22 Deja McCain rushes past the Bisons' defense. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_1576-750x500.jpg NCCU students cheer on their classmates from the floorside student section of McDougald-McLendon Arena. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_1615-e1485276529467-333x500.jpg Malcolm Parsons performs in the halftime Phi Beta Sigma stroll during the women's basketball game. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_1667-e1485276255934-333x500.jpg (From left to right) Brooks Campbell, Lynsey Cover, and Tamara Jeremic of NCCU Tennis support their fellow student-athletes from the sidelines. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_1708-750x500.jpg #4 Paulina Afriyie tries to make a shot past a Howard guard. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_1725-e1485276116989-333x500.jpg #22 Deja McCain focuses before a free throw. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_1743-e1485276020903-333x500.jpg #23 Morgan Jones and #11 Jada Blow cover Howard players. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_1796-750x500.jpg Members of the Gamma Beta chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and the Tau Psi chapter of Omega Psi Phi come together before the men's basketball game. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_1806-750x500.jpg Members of the Gamma Gamma chapters of both Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. and Phi Beta Sigma watch the men's basketball game. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_1864-e1485277616463-333x500.jpg Champagne, NCCU's varsity cheer squad, cheers on the men's basketball team to their victory over Howard. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_1970-750x500.jpg #33 Ron Trapps watches the ball with Howard players following a free throw attempt. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_2057-e1485278015932-333x500.jpg Members of the Gamma Gamma chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. participate in the Greek Night halftime stroll. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_2164-1-e1485278256565-333x500.jpg D'Andre Wright of the Tau Psi chapter of Omega Psi Phi participates in the Greek Night halftime stroll. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_2186-e1485278376623-333x500.jpg Members of the Beta Omicron chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. participate in the Greek Night halftime stroll. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_2203-e1485278461211-333x500.jpg A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. races to get a basket in. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_2255-e1485278673485-333x500.jpg NCCU men's basketball head coach LeVelle Moton calls the shots from the bench. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_2273-e1485278805409-333x500.jpg #33 Ron Trapps hits a lay-up against the Howard University Bison. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_2314-e1485279130161-333x500.jpg #25 Kyle Benton goes for a slam dunk during the Greek Night men's basketball home game. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_2324-e1485279194756-333x500.jpg #34 Michael Wolfe gets into position on the court. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.
IMG_2347-750x500.jpg The NCCU Sound Machine Marching Band celebrates after the Eagles' 74-39 win. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo staff photographer.

PHOTO GALLERY: Eagles and Howard Bison clash on Greek Night

Players, fraternities and sororities shared the court during N.C. Central University Basketball’s Greek Night games against Howard University, Monday night.

Greek organizations filled the bleachers in McDougald-McLendon Arena with their colors, as the gym buzzed with more energy than usual during the special game, which regularly draws larger crowds.

The Lady Eagles (3-14, 2-3 MEAC) trailed the whole way and lost to the Bison (8-9, 4-1 MEAC) 73-50.

Howard showed why its team boasts one of the top MEAC women’s basketball records, with senior forward Sydni Johnson netting 21 points, tying her season best to go along with seven rebounds. Johnson now has 987 career points.

NCCU redshirt senior guard Morgan Jones and freshman guard Jada Blow made several efforts to tighten the score between the two teams, scoring 16 and 11 points respectively.

The men’s team (13-6, 4-1 MEAC) notched a solid 74-39 win over Howard (5-15, 2-3 MEAC). Redshirt senior guard Patrick Cole led the Eagles  with 24 points, while senior forward Kyle Benton led the team on the boards with 10 rebounds. NCCU men lead the Bison in wins 42-27, all time.

During halftime of each game, sorority and fraternity members showed out with strolling on the court, and students participated in free throw competitions and trivia.

The Eagles and Lady Eagles will face the N.C. A&T State University Aggies at 2 p.m. at McDougald-McLendon Arena on Saturday.

