New COVID-19 cases emerge among NCCU football players

At least five N.C. Central student-athletes remained in isolation as of Tuesday after having confirmed cases of COVID-19.

At 11:35 p.m. students were sent an email that some NCCU football players who resided in Baynes Residence Hall had tested positive for COVID-19.

All of the students who had tested positive are now isolated according to a statement in the email. The university could not state where the students were isolated under federal guidelines.

NCCU spokeswoman Ayana Hernandez could not be reached by phone but responded to a Campus Echo email stating “the university’s Operations and Continuity Task Force meets weekly and as needed” to address any new matters dealing with COVID-19.

“The university has been vigilant in monitoring the constantly changing developments related to COVID-19,” Hernandez wrote in the email.

“As the health and well-being of the NCCU community is critically important, we have to collectively “Protect the Nest” and hold one another accountable to adhere to community health standards.”

All NCCU football players were tested based on guidelines provided by the National Association of College Athletics plan.

There have been 29 confirmed cases at NCCU as of Aug. 31st with 21 being students, seven who are staff members, and one from a subcontractor according to the COVID-19 Dashboard.

All of the students residing on campus for the semester are encouraged to follow the NCCU COVID-19 guidelines.

Students can receive testing for COVID-19 provided by Apex Solutions, a third-party vendor, that is partnered with the NCCU COVID-19 team. Appointments for COVID-19 testing are available Monday through Friday with a referral from NCCU Student Health medical providers.