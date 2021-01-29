NCCU’s Men’s Achievement Center gets a new addition

North Carolina Central University’s Men’s Achievement Center has added a new addition to their African American Initiative Program called the Sisters of the MAC.

The college ladies have made it their duty to support the brothers of the MAC s academically, socially, and mentally while also focusing on sisterhood and self-awareness.

“The sisters bring extra motivation to the MAC. (The) brothers compete with the sisters to see who can obtain the higher grade point average,” Senior criminal justice student Jalen Spooner said.

Spooner added that even during a pandemic these ladies had done more than just aid the “brothers” of the MAC.

Last semester, the sisters decided to create a self-esteem campaign called “I Am Enough”. The mission of the campaign is to let every sister know that everything they need to succeed at is already inside of them. In other words, they are enough.

Since they could not gather in large groups because of COVID-19 restrictions, the members posted a video on Instagram and YouTube. Most of their members gathered at the Greek Bowl wearing their gold shirts and bracelets to create the video for the “I Am Enough” campaign.

The advisor of the Sisters of the MAC, Tyaisha Troy hopes to have more events for the “I Am Enough” campaign in the spring semester.

“When the spring semester starts, we will be passing out bracelets and capturing video of why other girls feel they are enough. We will have a few peer discussions, self-care events, and programs about how to feel confident and know that you are enough,” Troy said.

One member said that the organization has helped build her confidence and help her to tackle daily college stress.

“College can get stressful and classes get tough, but because of Sisters of the MAC, I feel encouraged and more confident about tackling everyday obstacles,” Jordyn Davis, a member of the organization said.

The relationship between the two organizations has helped contribute to the personal, professional, and social growth of everyone.

“(Sister’s of the MAC) It is a clear example of iron sharpens iron. The service project the sisters have engaged in pushes the brothers to make an impact in the community as well.”