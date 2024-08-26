VIDEO: NCCU outfits shine during Fried Chicken Wednesday

August 26, 2024

Students piled into Pearson’s Cafeteria in their best outfits on Aug. 21, 2024, to enjoy the music and have fun with a classic N.C. Central University tradition: Fried Chicken Wednesday (FCW).

FCW is like a family reunion: music, dancing and food. Students also used this day to showcase their organizations and fashion.

FCW became a first for first-year students navigating Eagle Mania: NCCU’s welcome week. Eagle Mania, which will last from Aug. 14 to 24, is a collection of events that welcome returning students and freshmen to the yard.

They ranged from career readiness to guest visiting or introducing traditions to the new eagles like FCW. Campus Echo’s De’Zaria Lucas went and found students and helped showcase their best outfits. This is a fun and funky way to start off the school year. A video is provided where students see what other Eagles wore to FCW.

