NCCU students anxiously awaited election results at watch party

One unidentified woman watches as election results come in at a watch party in the New Student Center. Photo by Chris Frazier, Co-Editor in Chief.

One unidentified woman watches as election results come in at a watch party in the New Student Center. Photo by Chris Frazier, Co-Editor in Chief.

Hundreds of N.C. Central University students waited in anticipation for the presidential election results in the New Student Center lobby Tuesday night.

“I just wanted to come out and watch history unfold in real life,” said sophomore sports medicine major Gabrielle Beale.

The lobby overflowed with students, leading students to bring in outdoor seating and pushing students to watch and socialize in the game room, on the stairs, in the upstairs lobby, and down nearby hallways.

Cheering erupted upon every announcement of a blue state or county, making it clear that most students were in support of the Harris-Walz ticket.

“I wanted to be surrounded by people who were likeminded,” said Terrell Parker, a physics and mechanical engineering senior. “I think this is a good chance for the student body to come together and enjoy the election, no matter which way it goes.”

The room roared in excitement as Durham County was announced a democratic majority, according to CNN’s live updates.

Members of the Student Government Association were also presented certificates of appreciation for their efforts towards engaging the student body throughout election season.

Sha’Lexus Sanders, the Student Government Association Director for Political Action and Community Engagement, received a special recognition for her work.

“[I’m] finally getting my flowers,” Sanders said.

“I’ve been pouring everything I have into this position just to make sure history is made and we made history,” Sanders said.

She added that she is proud that NCCU broke the voting record from the 2020 presidential election and that an overwhelming majority of the student population registered to vote.

The event, hosted by several on campus organizations, also featured raffle gift card giveaways.

Landon Clemons, a visual arts major and president of The Neighborhood, a student organization that collaborated to organize the event, said that he hoped to see Vice President Kamala Harris win the election.

Clemons said that he believes that Harris is the best presidential candidate on the ballot and that her familiarity with Historically Black Colleges and Universities provided him with additional assurance.

“Seeing that she went to Howard University in her undergraduate years, she understands what we’re going through right now,” Clemons said.

Though many students were anxious about the election’s outcome, some remained hopeful.

“The red’s a bit concerning, but I’m not too worried because no matter who’s president, Jesus is still in control,” Beale said.

La’Tyra English, a sports administration graduate student, said that she felt anxious about the outcome of the election.

“I know that I’ve done my part, but I don’t know what everybody else has done,” she said.

Marcus Spates, senior class president, said that the turnout at the event was a “testament about civic engagement and how its grown at Central so far.”

Spates said that he was happy to see that NCCU students’ level of civic engagement has improved since he was the Director of Political Action and Community Engagement last year during municipal elections.

Students left the event unsure of the election results as many states were deemed too close to call.

The Associated Press announced former President Donald Trump as the winner of the election at 5:34 a.m. on Wednesday. The electoral vote count sits at 224 to 277 at the time of reporting, with five states left to finish counting.