In Zoom call, the Harris-Walz campaign met with student journalists

Community members travel to NCCU to inform students of voter registration. Photo by De'Zaria Lucas

NC Coordinated Campaign, a state Democratic organization, invited the Campus Echo and other student journalists from across North Carolina to participate in a Student Journalist Press Call.

At the Aug. 27 press call, United States Rep. Maxwell Frost and Senator Natalie Murdock discussed the importance of the upcoming November presidential elections. Frost and Murdock emphasized the strong contrast between the Republican Trump-Vance ticket and the Democratic Harris-Walz ticket.

“Young voters know the impact that this election will have on their futures, from the freedom to make our own health care decisions, to climate change, to our ability to find a home and pay the rent,” said Frost, who is currently on a four-state tour to mobilize the youth vote on college campuses.

According to Frost, former President Donald Trump will, if elected, be guided by a document created by the conservative Heritage Foundation called Project 2025. This “Mandate for Leadership,” according to Frost, is designed to enable Trump to push a far-right agenda without constraint. It also aims to nationalize an abortion ban rather than leave matters to states.

A number of issues were also presented by Frost and Murdock, including education, abortion, and the protection of human rights. Then the press call was opened up for questions from student journalists.

NCCU student activist Devin Freeman was on the press call. Freeman, who attended this month’s Democratic National Convention, says he is dedicated to inspiring students to vote.

“I think the most important issue driving the youth to vote is [the cost of] education,” said Freeman. According to Freeman student debt is a key issue facing college students today. Students, he said, often leave college with up to $40,000 in student loans.

“Educating people about the campaign is very interesting,” he said. “I educate them on Walz and Harris and what they’ve been doing even before the campaign and … what they stand for.”