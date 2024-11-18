Campus Police investigates suspected burgalry at Eagle Landing

N.C. Central University Police are investigating a reported burglary that occurred at Eagle Landing Residence Hall early Monday morning.

According to a 10:58 a.m. timely warning sent to the student body by the University Police, at approximately 2:40 a.m., an unidentified individual attempted to gain entry into a student’s dorm through the exterior window.

As University Police attempt to identify the person responsible, they remind Eagles to make sure their windows and doors are locked. In the warning, they also provide some safety reminders and their phone number, (919) 530-6106, if Eagles need to report suspicious activity.

This marks the first reported burglary of the academic year. According to the 2024 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, there were 12 burglary cases during the 2023-2024 school year.

The investigation is ongoing and the Campus Echo will provide updates when campus police makes more information available.