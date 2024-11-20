Three people, including one student found dead in Cary home

Three individuals, including two N.C. Central University students were found dead at a Cary residence Monday afternoon.

The Cary Police Department identified the victims as 54-year-old Erica Alsye Holton, 19-year-old Xavier Neil Holton and 19-year-old Aminah Michelle Guy. They were allegedly shot to death in a home on Smokemount Drive.

The police said that Erica and Xavier were mother and son, and Xavier was dating Guy.

While Xavier was a current Eagle, Guy was a former NCCU student. In a statement acknowledging Xavier’s death, NCCU Chancellor Karrie Dixon said that she was saddened to hear the news.

“While details surrounding his passing remain under investigation, the pain of losing a member of our Eagle family is deeply felt across our community,” Dixon wrote.

Dixon also emphasized the presence of NCCU’s Counseling Center for Eagles who are in need of support.

She then asked the community to “keep Xavier’s family, friends, professors and classmates in your thoughts and prayers.”

The investigation is ongoing and the Campus Echo will provide updates when more information is available.