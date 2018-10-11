Renovated and reopened NCCU bowling alley lets the good times roll

A much-loved N.C. Central University venue has reopened for business: the bowling alley, located next to the Alfonso Elder Student Union, is back and better than ever for students, faculty and staff to enjoy a free game of one of America’s favorite pastimes.

Renovations to the center began during Homecoming week last October and focused on improving the alley’s overall aesthetic value.

“The seating wasn’t what people would consider current in gaming,” said NCCU game room and bowling lanes manager Derrick Garrett.

The new bowling alley follows a red, white, gray and burgundy color palette. Its original rigid red chairs have been replaced with red and white cushioned sofas on top of new gray geometric carpeting. Along the wall, red designs sit on top of a burgundy backdrop.

Because renovations were completed in phases, Garrett did not know if the new additions came in above or below budget. Thankfully, no extra funds will be spent fixing damage incurred by Hurricane Florence.

Since its official reopening on Sept. 24, Garrett says that about 20 students a day come and bowl during Open Bowl hours, which run from 12 to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. So far, the allure of free bowling hasn’t taken off with NCCU’s faculty or staff.

“I’m going to start pushing [more] advertisements toward faculty and staff so that staff can come over during their lunch break,” Garrett said.

The Department of Student Engagment and Leadership also plans on appealing to Eagles’ competitive sides to drive traffic to the bowling alley. According to Garrett, SEAL is exploring the option of creating a campus bowling league that will allow students, faculty and staff to compete against each other as either self-formed teams or student organizations.

Outside of Open Bowl, students can also bowl for course credit in two physical education classes: PEDU 1020 – Bowling and PEDU 2020 – Advanced Bowling. Both classes cover the principles of the sport, along with its scoring system and modern mechanics.