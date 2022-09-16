NCCU’s Royal Court coronation set for October 31

N.C. Central University’s Royal Court Coronation, one of the opening events of this year’s Ultimate Homecoming Experience, will be held on October 31.

At the coronation Miss NCCU, Armani Graves, and Mister NCCU, Josiah Russel, will be crowned.

Not only will Miss and Mister NCCU be crowned, but all organization kings and queens will be recognized, if they have attended required interest meetings held in September.

According to Royal Court and SGA Special Programs Coordinator Jamaal Searcy, there are plans for one or more interest meetings.

Nakiya Miles, Miss Freshman 2021-22, recalls last year’s coronation fondly.

“The stage was exciting, and full of different emotions. I was confident and seeing how much work everyone put in, I knew it was going to be a great event,” said Miles.

“Having the NCCU community support not only my court mates and I, but also the organizational Kings and Queens showed me how much of a family my school really is.”

According to Searcy, organization kings and queens play an important role on campus with student involvement and engagement.

“I think that people forget that being a student leader doesn’t mean you have to hold a position in SGA or Royal Court,” said Searcy.

“It means that you’re tackling campus in every area possible. Those people play a role in developing our students here which make them become global leaders.”

One organization queen, Daria Johnson, who is Miss Yellow of the CPR Models, said she is anticipating the October coronation.

“I’m pretty excited for the Coronation program because I transferred from a PWI, and I never experienced something like this,” said Johnson.

“It’ll be great to include us in the event because the Royal Court represents us as a whole and we represent our organizations. It’ll be good to incorporate the both of us together.”

Participation from the campus is encouraged. All organizations interested in having their Miss and Mister participate in the Coronation must be a registered student organization.

For more information about attending, volunteering, serving, or participating in this year’s Coronation 2022, contact Jamaal Searcy, 919-530-6219.

Story by Jasmine Olawole

Campus Echo Staff