NCCU lineman receives Allstate AFCA Good Works team award

After another tiring N.C. Central University football practice, offensive lineman Nick Leverett was looking forward to taking a shower and getting on with the rest of his day. Before he could do so, however, he was called back onto the field.

When, he returned to the field, the redshirt junior was surprised to be met by his friends, family and teammates as he was presented with the Allstate AFCA Good Works team award.

“I thought I had gotten in trouble at first,” explained Leverett. “I turned around seen my mom, [I knew] it’s got to be something huge, huge!”

For over 25 years, Allstate AFCA good works teams have honored college football players who have displayed tremendous character with charitable involved and good work in the community as well as their performance inside the classroom.

Out of more than 160 nominees nationwide, 22 collegiate student-athletes were selected and Leverett was one of the select few to win the Allstate AFCA award.

The two-time All-MEAC linemen has given back in so ways by collecting and donating food for the less fortunate, volunteering for Habitat for Humanity, and speaking to local students about character to accumulate over 125 hours total.

Leverett has not only excelled on the field but in the classroom as well, having an overall GPA of 3.37 and graduating in just three years.

Head Coach Granville Eastman was proud and took the time to exalt Leverett’s good example to push his fellow teammates to follow behind their captain’s lead.

According to Eastman, Leverett is “taking advantage of every opportunity a student-athlete here has to offer” as well as “bettering himself and the surrounding community by doing these things”.

In January, Leverett ,along with the 21 other selectees,will travel to New Orleans to participate in a community service. They will be recognized at halftime of the 2019 Sugar Bowl.