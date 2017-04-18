The Deltas return to the yard

The Alpha Lambda chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. made its triumphant return to N.C. Central University at the final Spring 2017 New Members’ Presentation session Thursday evening in McDougald-McLendon Arena.

The Department of Student Engagement and Leadership (SEAL) reported that 1911 attendees were present, including more than 250 alumnae sorority members eager to see the new line cross.

The date of the presentation—April 13—is important to the sorority because Delta Sigma Theta was founded on January 13, 1913. The Alpha Lambda chapter of Delta Sigma Theta itself was chartered on April 25, 1941.

The 40 female undergraduates that made up the maximum capacity Spring 2017 line were narrowed down from more than 150 that attended the membership interest meeting in the H.M. Michaux Jr. School of Education Auditorium in late January.

At the meeting, those gathered were told that one must be “committed, dedicated and enthusiastic” to become a member of Delta Sigma Theta.

A proven history of public service was also said to be a major factor in the membership acceptance process.

Like many Greek letter organizations, Delta Sigma Theta participates in multiple service projects on a national scale. This includes the Dr. Betty Shabazz Delta Academy educational development program and donating to the construction and upkeep of the Mary Help of the Sick Mission (formerly Thika Memorial) Hospital in Thika, Kenya.

The chapter itself is also known for its charitable works, celebrating their 85th chapter anniversary by establishing the Alpha Lambda Chapter Endowment scholarship fund. As of Nov. 16, 2016, Alpha Lambda members have contributed about $38,000 toward the education of NCCU students. The fund had been officially established on Jan. 8, 2014.

The Alpha Lambda chapter was previously suspended for three years in 2013 due to hazing allegations, according to the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life.

Story by Kaylee Sciacca with contributions by Imani Taylor.

