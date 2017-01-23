CARTOON: Have you seen this man?

Former Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Miron Billingsley left N.C. Central University under unknown circumstances.

In a statement released last week, University Relations wrote that they “cannot comment on personnel matters” and would only say that Billingsley was “no longer an employee of the university” and that his last day was December 21, 2016.

While NCCU conducts a national search for Billingsley’s permanent replacement, Acting Chancellor Johnson Akinleye appointed Gary Brown as Interim Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs. The Echo is looking more deeply into the circumstances of Billingsley’s departure. Stay tuned for more details.

Artwork by Kiara Sanders

Reporting by Tia Mitchell