Eagle alumni lead Team Gaither to victory at HBCU Legacy Bowl

NCCU Eagle Davius Richard was named Offensive MVP at the Feb. 24 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl in New Orleans.

Despite a first quarter ankle injury former N.C. University quarterback Davius Richard was awarded Offensive MVP of the Feb. 24 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl in New Orleans. The severe ankle happened when Richard, playing for Team Gaither, scored the one and only winning TD. A Team Robinson defender landed on his ankle and he was carried off on a stretcher and pulled from the rest of the game.

Despite that Team Gaither bested Team Richard 10-6.

Later Richard went to Instagram to thank everyone for their support. “I would like to thank everyone for the overwhelming amount of support and prayers expressed following my injury during the HBCU Legacy Bowl,” he wrote. “As a man of faith I understand wholeheartedly that no weapon formed against thee shall prosper.

Along with Richard, other former Eagles playing for Team Gaither included kicker Adrian Olivo, running back Mookie Collier, and defensive backs Manny Smith and Brandon Codrington. All five of Eagles graduated from NCCU and played together at O’Kelly Riddick Stadium. And all have declared themselves eligible for the NFL draft.

Other schools represented on Richard’s Team Gaither included MEAC rivals Howard University, Delaware State, and NCCU’s long-time rival, N.C. A&T. At the start of the game Ricard faced off against Florida A&M quarterback Jeremy Moussa who represented Team Robinson.

This isn’t the first bowl game that Richard has participated in. In 2022, he and his Eagle teammates played in the Cricket Celebration Bowl and defeated the Jackson State Jaguars 41-34 to take the HBCU national championship. Richard also played in the 2024 HULA Bowl along with football players from schools such as Ohio State, UCLA, LSU, and many more.

“The HULA Bowl kind of gave me a preview on what to expect when I came here,” he said to a media organization called the Bluebloods, describing his experience at the HULA Bowl.

“First and foremost, the guys like the camaraderie with some of the best guys in HBCU football … coming here, learning to have fun and putting on a show.”

Professional scout Gerald Huggins said he sees a lot of potential in Davius Richard. “People are very interested in Davius Richard,” he said on an HBCU sports YouTube interview.

“Everybody knows who Davius Richard is. There are people that are behind him, and I think he’s one that he will be brought into camp like hey can we potentially work around this kid’s ability to be a good decision maker with the ball in his hand as a runner and a passer?”

The NFL Draft is on April 25-27. As the NFL Draft draws closer and closer, Richard is still recovering from his injury and hopes to get back on the field. According to an HBCU Game Day interview the Philadelphia Eagles have expressed an interest in drafting Richard.. “If they want me part of that room, I have no problem joining it,” he said. “I feel like I mix well no matter the circumstances.”