PHOTO GALLERY: Between the lines at the SP17 New Members’ Presentation

untitled-3-500x500.jpg NCCU Sound Machine members become members of Kappa Kappa Psi so frequently that a chant of theirs is incorporated in their presentation proceedings. Photo by Daniel Hargrove/Echo staff photographer.
untitled-7-825x500.jpg NCCU is home to the Zeta Sigma chapter of Kappa Kappa Psi and the Epsilon Lambda chapter of Tau Beta Sigma. Photo by Daniel Hargrove/Echo staff photographer.
untitled-10-363x500.jpg New members were asked to list information about the organization and their specific chapter in unison during their presentation ceremony. Photo by Daniel Hargrove/Echo staff photographer.
untitled-11-559x500.jpg The Gamma Gamma chapter of Zeta Phi Beta crossed 13 women on Thursday, March 30. Photo by Daniel Hargrove/Echo staff photographer.
untitled-22-750x500.jpg Most Greek organizations have their new members' faces covered with masks coming into and during part of the presentation. Photo by Daniel Hargrove/Echo staff photographer.
untitled-21-807x500.jpg Part of the line for the Gamma Gamma chapter of Phi Beta Sigma as presented on Thursday, March 30. Photo by Daniel Hargrove/Echo staff photographer.
untitled-23-500x500.jpg When in line, new members had on their "grit face." Photo by Daniel Hargrove/Echo staff photographer.
untitled-25-611x500.jpg The Tau Psi chapter of Omega Psi Phi presented 9 new members on Thursday. Photo by Daniel Hargrove/Echo staff photographer.
untitled-3-2-750x500.jpg 1342 people were in attendance at Sunday's New Members' Presentation, which included the reveal of the newest member of Alpha Nu Omega. Photo by Daniel Hargrove/Echo staff photographer.
untitled-7-2-873x500.jpg From left to right, the founding intake class of Lambda Pi Chi: senior Casey Barr-Rios, senior Dulce Castillo-Chaves, junior Karen Villanueva-Sierra, senior Sheila Acevedo-Donis and sophomore Ruth Islas. Photo by Daniel Hargrove/Echo staff photographer.
untitled-11-2-500x500.jpg Junior Karen Villanueva-Sierra stands with the flag of Puerto Rico draped around her during the Lambda Pi Chi presentation ceremony on Sunday. Photo by Daniel Hargrove/Echo staff photographer.
untitled-16-2-750x500.jpg The nine new women of the Beta Omicron chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho perform their trademark "lean." Photo by Daniel Hargrove/Echo staff photographer.
untitled-17-2-333x500.jpg NCCU's Beta Omicron chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho was chartered on May 16, 1952. Photo by Daniel Hargrove/Echo staff photographer.
untitled-23-2-750x500.jpg The Gamma Beta chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha crossed a 13-man line on April 2. Photo by Daniel Hargrove/Echo staff photographer.
untitled-24-2-569x500.jpg All organizations (including Alpha Phi Alpha, pictured) performed short step routines as part of their presentation. Photo by Daniel Hargrove/Echo staff photographer.

PHOTO GALLERY: Between the lines at the SP17 New Members’ Presentation

With colorful banners proclaiming that N.C. Central University is “the best place to go Greek,” the first two sessions of the Spring 2017 New Members’ Presentation took place on Thursday, March 30 and Sunday, April 2.

On Thursday, the audience witnessed national honorary Greek band organizations Kappa Kappa Psi and Tau Beta Sigma, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. cross their Spring 2017 lines in McDougald-McLendon Arena.

Co-ed Christian social Greek letter organizations Alpha Nu Omega kicked off the Sunday night presentations with a one-man line, followed by multiple-member lines from Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

NCCU also gained a new sorority in Latinas Promoviendo Comunidad/Lambda Pi Chi Sorority, Inc. on Sunday with the crossing of its first intake class.

The provisional chapter of Lambda Pi Chi at NCCU makes history in two ways: not only is it is the first Latina-based (but not Latina-exclusive) sorority to be established on campus, but it is also the first chapter of the sorority to be established at an HBCU in the nation.

The third and final Spring 2017 New Members’ Presentation session will take place on Thursday, April 13 with the rechartering of the Alpha Lambda undergraduate chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. They were previously suspended by the university in 2013 due to hazing allegations.

