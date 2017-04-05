PHOTO GALLERY: Between the lines at the SP17 New Members’ Presentation

With colorful banners proclaiming that N.C. Central University is “the best place to go Greek,” the first two sessions of the Spring 2017 New Members’ Presentation took place on Thursday, March 30 and Sunday, April 2.

On Thursday, the audience witnessed national honorary Greek band organizations Kappa Kappa Psi and Tau Beta Sigma, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. cross their Spring 2017 lines in McDougald-McLendon Arena.

Co-ed Christian social Greek letter organizations Alpha Nu Omega kicked off the Sunday night presentations with a one-man line, followed by multiple-member lines from Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

NCCU also gained a new sorority in Latinas Promoviendo Comunidad/Lambda Pi Chi Sorority, Inc. on Sunday with the crossing of its first intake class.

The provisional chapter of Lambda Pi Chi at NCCU makes history in two ways: not only is it is the first Latina-based (but not Latina-exclusive) sorority to be established on campus, but it is also the first chapter of the sorority to be established at an HBCU in the nation.

The third and final Spring 2017 New Members’ Presentation session will take place on Thursday, April 13 with the rechartering of the Alpha Lambda undergraduate chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. They were previously suspended by the university in 2013 due to hazing allegations.

Save

Save