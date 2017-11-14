Phylicia Rashad talks self-empowerment at NCCU’s Rock the Mic

When the curtains opened on the stage of N.C. Central University’s B.N. Duke Auditorium, the crowd erupted into a standing ovation at the very sight of actress Phylicia Rashad.

As she took the microphone, however, a deafening silence engulfed the room. Rashad’s presence held the full, undivided attention of the audience; the sound of papers shuffling and the fabric of people’s clothing could be heard with an uncanny clarity. The audience hung onto each and every word of wisdom Rashad had to offer.

Rashad spoke at NCCU on Nov. 10 as the second speaker in the 2017–18 Rock the Mic lecture series prepared by NCCU’s Department of Student Engagement and Leadership. She is a renowned actress in television, film and theater and one of the many notable alumna of Howard University. She is best known for her theatrical work and iconic role as Clair Huxtable on “The Cosby Show.”

Rashad gave a speech on the importance of self-empowerment and advice to attendees during a Q&A following her onstage lecture.