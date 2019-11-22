NCCU’s homecoming gospel concert features alumnus John P. Kee

The Ultimate Praise Gospel Concert kicked off N.C. Central University’s homecoming Nov. 3 in McDougald-McLendon Arena featuring NCCU alumnus John P. Kee.

Students, faculty and staff, and members of the public were dressed in their casual Sunday best as they enjoyed local performances from NCCU’s Worship and Praise International Mass Choir, Sheila Copeland, and music by DJ ShowOut.

The arena became filled with the spirit from performances by gospel icons The Walls Group, Travis Greene, and Kee.

The Walls Group performed their hit song “And Don’t You Stop”, followed by Green performing his hit songs “Made a Way” and “Intentional.”

Kee’s performance was most intimate as he brought an NCCU student on stage with him to play the tambourine. Kee performed old school gospel you would only find in your local church’s hymn book and modern-day songs from his newest album, “I Made It Out.”

From tambourine playing to vocal performances, the gospel concert was a hit.

“The gospel concert was a very exhilarating experience! I loved all the performances from the beginning to the end. It’s always great being around peers who aren’t afraid to praise God just as much as you do,” NCCU Student Tarmisha SaintJuste said.