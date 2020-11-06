Emmy-nominated news anchor visits NCCU mass communication class virtually

N.C. Central Advanced Video Production class instructed by Professor Chavis Carter hosted a virtual meeting with guest speaker WSOC Channel 9 Eyewitness News anchor Brittney Johnson on Oct. 29.

Johnson, an Emmy-nominated anchor and reporter, is also a member of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

Johnson joined WSOC Channel 9 as a reporter in March 2015. She now serves as the morning anchor and reporter for WSOC Channel 9 Emmy-winning 5:00 a.m-7:00 a.m. and noon broadcast.

In addition, Johnson earned her bachelor’s from Howard University and her master’s degree in journalism from the University of California at Berkeley.

During Carter’s Video Production class, Johnson expressed aspects of her career success and engaged with students about their desired careers after college.

Johnson also added tips and tools that students should utilize to succeed in college and in their careers by encouraging them to expand their network.

“Join professional organizations such as NABJ, RTNDA, attend conferences, [and] sign up for student projects,” Johnson said. “Find an organization that enhances your professional development.”

Johnson also reflected on moments in her life when she realized she wanted to pursue a career in journalism.

“I wanted to be an actor, but when I published my work in my school’s newspaper,” Johnson explained. “I enjoyed writing stories for people to read.”

Meanwhile, in Carter’s class, Johnson urged students to be inspired by people who are in their desired career field such as, news production and content creation.

She also emphasized the importance of social media makeovers and how they are used as tools for deleting social media posts that could hinder someone from finding a job in their desired field.

“Be careful because potential employers are watching you,” Johnson said. “You are the representation of that company. Clean it up. Your future employer is looking at you.”

Lastly, Johnson mentioned additional tools for students to be successful in their career paths. Johnson added the importance of being self-aware, confident, and to network with those they meet in college.

“Stay in connection with fellow classmates and professors,” Johnson said.

“You may never know what connections they may have to get you started on your career journey.”