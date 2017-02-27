PHOTO GALLERY: Senior Day win makes Eagles regular-season champs

IMG_4807-01-750x500.png NCCU men's basketball celebrates their 78-63 win over Bethune-Cookman University after the game on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo Staff Photographer.
IMG_3684-01-333x500.png Women's basketball head coach Vanessa Taylor and the rest of the coaching staff stand in support of the women's basketball team seniors on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo Staff Photographer.
IMG_3747-01-750x500.png Senior players #3 Chantal Thomas, #10 Monique Whaley-Briggs and #23 Morgan Jones were honored alongside team manager Fantasia Blue (far left) as a part of Saturday's Senior Day festivities. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo Staff Photographer.
IMG_3813-01-333x500.png #35 Kierona Morton makes herself open for passing during Saturday's game against the Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats on Feb. 25, 2017. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo Staff Photographer.
IMG_3828-01-750x500.png #23 Morgan Jones collected three assists and three steals despite the Lady Eagles' 62-52 loss on Saturday against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo Staff Photographer.
IMG_3853-01-750x500.png #11 Jada Blow (foreground) and #3 Chantal Thomas prepare for action during Saturday's home game against Bethune-Cookman University. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo Staff Photographer.
IMG_3891-01-750x500.png #11 Jada Blow blocks a Bethune-Cookman Wildcat from passing the ball on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo Staff Photographer.
IMG_3907-01-750x500.png #12 Dominique Adams watches her teammates from the baseline at McDougald-McLendon Arena on Saturday. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo Staff Photographer.
IMG_3940-01-333x500.png #11 Jada Blow and #22 Deja McCain watch for the result of a free throw during Saturday's game against Bethune-Cookman. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo Staff Photographer.
IMG_4091-01-750x500.png Seven senior student athletic trainers were honored during halftime at the women's basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo Staff Photographer.
IMG_4138-01-1-750x500.png The Marching Sound Machine and Eagle Funk Brass band clinic students performed during halftime at the women's basketball game. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo Staff Photographer.
IMG_4196-01-333x500.png #23 Morgan Jones scored a game-high 20 points on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo Staff Photographer.
IMG_4263-01-333x500.png #0 Rodneysha Martin scored nine points during Saturday's game against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo Staff Photographer.
IMG_4416-01-750x500.png Seniors (l-r) #25 Kyle Benton, #3 Rashaun Madison, #11 Patrick Cole and #10 Dajuan Graf pose with their framed jerseys on Senior Day, Feb. 25, 2017. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo Staff Photographer.
IMG_4555-01-750x500.png #3 Rashaun Madison recovered a joint game-high of four steals during Saturday's game against Bethune-Cookman University. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo Staff Photographer.
IMG_4618-01-750x500.png Senior cheerleaders Jocelyn Earle, Dannisha Powell, Logan Thomas and Ki'asia Williams were honored at halftime during the men's game. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo Staff Photographer.
IMG_4686-01-333x500.png #5 Del'vin Dickerson finished with a game-high 20 points on Saturday. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo Staff Photographer.
IMG_4737-01-333x500.png #10 Dajuan Graf follows through on a free throw on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo Staff Photographer.

PHOTO GALLERY: Senior Day win makes Eagles regular-season champs

N.C. Central University basketball split a doubleheader with Bethune-Cookman University Saturday on Senior Day in McDougald-McLendon Arena.

NCCU women’s basketball (6-20, 5-9 MEAC) put up a good fight against the Wildcats (17-9, 13-1 MEAC), who secured sole possession of the MEAC regular-season championship for the second straight season with their 62-52 win over the Lady Eagles.

The Eagles men’s team (22-6, 13-1 MEAC) fought past Bethune-Cookman (7-21, 4-10 MEAC) with a 78-63 win that clinched the MEAC regular-season championship—NCCU’s third in the last four years.

Following this win, NCCU men’s basketball is also the top seed in the upcoming MEAC Basketball Tournament. The Eagles will play the winner between the eighth and ninth seeds match-up on Wednesday, March 8, 2017.

McDougald-McLendon Arena also played host to visitors from other schools besides Bethune-Cookman on Saturday night.

The NCCU Marching Sound Machine and local high school students from the first annual “Eagle Funk Brass” band clinic performed during halftime at the women’s game.

J. F. Webb High School in Oxford, N.C. had its junior varsity and varsity cheerleading squads adding their voices to those of NCCU’s cheer squads for both games.

The men’s team honored seven seniors Saturday afternoon: guards Rashaun Madison, Dajuan Graf, Patrick Cole and Ron Trapps, as well as forwards Del’vin Dickerson, Kyle Benton and Will Ransom.

The women’s team honored senior guards Chantal Thomas, Monique Whaley-Briggs and Morgan Jones, along with senior team manager Fantasia Blue.

Senior student athletic trainers and cheerleaders were honored during the women’s and men’s halftimes respectively.

Both NCCU basketball teams play their final home games tonight against Savannah State University. The women’s tip-off is at 5:30 p.m. and the men’s game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

