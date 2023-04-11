40 under 40 receives 130 nominations

The nomination process has concluded for N.C. Central University’s Forty Under Forty. In all the Office of Alumni Affairs received 130 nominations for the celebration of outstanding NCCU graduates scheduled for September 29, 2023.

Forty Under Forty celebrates the achievements of NCCU graduates who are making an impact in their communities and beyond.

Venus Boston, a 2016 Forty Under Forty Honoree, earned her English undergraduate degree, her master’s in public administration, and her law degree all at NCCU. She is now a vice president and general counsel at Lincoln University.

She said she considers it an “honor to be part of the Forty Under Forty program,” adding that students should “trust in God and the roadmap of life. Everything is not going to be easy but the journey is everything.”

Shauna Underwood, a Forty Under Forty 2020 honoree, encourages students to stay connected to their Eagle community. NCCU, she said, is “the foundation, and giving back is key to success.”

Underwood now has her own interior designer firm, Sunderwooddesign. She, received her Bachelor of Business Administration with a concentration in Computer Information Systems degree from North Carolina Central University, and later pursued her Masters of Fine Arts and Interior Design at The George Washington University.

The awards ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m in the New Student Center Event Hall.

“This is a special time for North Carolina Central University. We have faculty, staff, and peers selecting the honorees,” Lamisa McCoy, assistant vice chancellor for Alumni Relations.

McCoy has been working with the Forty Under Forty initiative since it was established 2012.

“It’s been an exciting time to receive the applications for the next cohort, and we really look forward to honoring the alumni and creating a space for them to come back to the Eagle nest,” McCoy said.

==================================

The Forty Under Forty program not only recognizes the success of NCCU alumni, but also encourages the next generation of leaders to dream big and work hard. Students are encouraged to stay connected to the eagle community and give back through activities to help students, speak on a panel, and participate in other events.

If you know someone who deserves to be recognized through the Forty Under Forty program, visit the website https://www.nccu.edu/forty-under-forty for information on eligibility and how to submit a nomination.

By recognizing the importance of giving back to the community and excelling, NCCU continues to support the next generation of leaders and their impact.

Campus Echo Staff