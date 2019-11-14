EVENT PREVIEW: National nonprofit hosting entrepreneurship event NCCU

HBCUvc at NCCU will be hosting a Durham Startup Weekend, sponsored by Techstars and in partnership with Google for Startups, November 22 through November 24 in the North Carolina Central University School of

Education.

HBCUvc is a nonprofit organization that trains students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) in venture capital and technology entrepreneurship.

This first of its kind program unlocks and fosters entrepreneurship at HBCUs and HSIs and provides students with a unique learning experience that jumpstarts their careers.

The 54-hour event is designed to provide superior experiential education for technical and non-technical entrepreneurs. Participants will be provided with seven meals, global partner discounts, direct connections with thought leaders, and prizes.

Lyndon Bowen, a senior Computer Science student at North Carolina Central University, is spearheading the 54 hour-long weekend as a member of HBCUvc.

Bowen is excited to help his fellow peers take their ideas to the next level.

“It’s about getting out there and doing it,” Bowen said. “I know this may look like a huge time commitment to go in 54 hours from an idea into a building a company but I will say what you’re sacrificing in the short term, you’re making up for in the long-term in terms of experience and exposure.”

Starting the weekend off with Friday night pitches and continuing through brainstorming, business plan development, and basic prototype creation, the Durham Startup Weekend concludes on Sunday night full of demos and presentations.

Successful outcomes of this program have been Easy Taxi, a cab-hailing app, Rover, a pet food ordering app, and Beardbrand, a men’s grooming company, with Durham Startup Weekend looking to help launch the next success story.

Participants will hear from industry leaders and receive valuable feedback from local entrepreneurs with the weekend centered around action, innovation, and education.

“Understanding how to run a company is invaluable anywhere at any job at any industry you’ll learn skills that will help you live a better life, become a better professional and grind and secure

the bag,” Bowen said .

Those interested can sign up via Eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/techstars-startup-

weekend-durham-hbcuvc-at-nccu-tickets-71558219561.

For more information about HBCUvc, please visit: https://www.hbcu.vc/