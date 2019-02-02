Young artists take the spotlight in ‘Durham’s Finest’ exhibit

Once again area students will display their finest artword at the N.C. Central University Art Museum, where the museum is kicked off its spring 2019 semester with the annual “Durham’s Finest” exhibit. The exhibit showcases the artwork of over 200 Durham Public School students.

The exhibit debuted on Sunday, Jan. 20 with over 450 visitors. All were left “in awe” of the students’ artwork, according to Christine Perry, acting director of the art museum. To minimize the large crowd, the exhibit had two scheduled viewings, the first viewing designated for the artwork of the high school students, and the second viewing designated for the artwork of the elementary students. This process eliminated the possibility of the art museum being packed and aided in the smooth running of the exhibit.

Teachers in the Durham County Public Schools submitted their students’ art to be displayed by the museum. The artwork of over 200 students was displayed and judged by NCCU’s art faculty. There was a $50 prize for first place winners, who in which were Alina Azhar of Rogers-Herr Middle School, Mirannda Stephens of Durham School of the Arts, and Sadie Miller of George Watts Elementary School.

Perry said she loved the exhibit and was impressed by the talent the students showcased this year, especially the “Aspect of Modern Surrealism #1” by Jakobe Kimmons of Hillside High School. Perry has worked in the art museum for nine years and said she is always “blown away” by the “Durham’s Finest” exhibit. She feels as if the exhibit poses as a “big brother or a big sister” for those students, encouraging them to express their creativity and display their artwork.

Perry is confident the exhibit has sparked a sudden interest in the high school students, possibly influencing them to major in art or become future Eagles.

The “Durham’s Finest” exhibit closed Friday, Feb. 1.