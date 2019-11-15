The Norfolk State Spartans were homecoming crashers as they came to O’Kelly Riddick Stadium, and handed N.C Central a 38-21 defeat.

After two straight victories, the N.C Central Eagles had seemed to have found its stride but were abruptly awoken as Norfolk State’s balanced offensive and defensive attack would be the Eagles downfall.

The Spartans rushed for 128 yards on the day which is double the amount the Eagles achieved as it only amounted for 68 yards on the day.

The Spartan rushing attack also accounted for two touchdowns on the day while the Eagle rushing attack could never find its way into the endzone.

By halftime, the score was 17-7 with the Spartans on top, but when the halftime festivities ended the Eagles came out and marched down the field to score a touchdown thrown by freshman quarterback Davius Richards, who gave the Eagles faithful hope as the game was brought to a one-possession game with a 17-14 score.

The Spartan offense then responded with back-to-back scoring drives that amounted to two touchdowns that took the wind out of every fans’ sail at O’Kelly Riddick Field as the score grew to a 31-14 game.

The game would end with a 38-21 score as freshman quarterback Davius Richards would throw his third touchdown on the day to wide receiver Daesha Stephens in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

The Eagle offense who although were defeated exceeded its season total for offensive yards as they obtained 452 yards on the day.

Richards also threw 30 of 46 tallying 384 passing yards. Even with his great performance, he was sacked by the

Norfolk State defense eight times on the day as the Eagle offensive line struggled for the majority of the afternoon.

Deonta Fair and Jerome Foster lead the Eagles defense by both collecting over eight tackles seeming like the lone bright spot for the defense.

“We didn’t play as physical as we wanted,” NCCU head football coach Trei Oliver said after the game.

The N.C Central offensive line was dismantled through the game and cost the Eagles numerous drives.

“We didn’t play very well upfront,” Oliver said seeking in regards to him seeking to improve the offensive line for next week.

The Eagles will host its final home game at O’Kelly Riddick Stadium against the South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-2 MEAC, 6-3 overall) as it will be ‘Senior Day for the graduating Eagles. Kickoff begins at 2:00 p.m on Nov.16.