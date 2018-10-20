NCCU’s ‘Eaglelette’ statue gets new location on campus

Recently, N.C. Central University has changed the location of an artistic piece that has been on the campus’s radar since 2012. The art piece in question is a fiber-glass cow sculpture named, “Eaglelette” by NCCU alumnus, Quintin Neal.

The sculpture in question was much more than just a mere art project, but it was actually a part of major art contest called the CowParade. Established in 1999 by Swiss art director Walter Knapp, the CowParade Is a way for artists residing in or around hosting cities to showcase their artistic skills by using a fiber-glass cow as their canvases.

This public art exhibit has been held not only in the city of Durham, but major cities all over the world as well.

After three weeks of diligently working to create Eaglelette, Neal was able to bring to life something that was important to him and would become special to NCCU. Through Neal’s extensive use of maroon and gray upon of the sculpture, he was able to pay homage to NCCU and exhibit his school spirit.

After the Durham CowParade, each contestant’s cow sculpture had the opportunity to be put on display throughout the city. Neal’s sculpture was placed on display at the American Tobacco Campus in Downtown Durham.

Although Downtown Durham was a beautiful location to display Neal’s creation, NCCU believed that it would be beneficial for the sculpture to be placed for students, faculty, and staff to see.

Until this semester, Eaglelette was displayed near the Mary M. Townes Science Building. Today, Eaglelette is located in the annex between the C. Ruth Edwards Music Hall and the Fine Arts Building. This location makes it easier for people to see Neal’s creation and it can make for a great photo op.

NCCU’s Art Department Chair, Connie M. Floyd was ecstatic to discover that Eaglelette would be relocated to the Fine Arts Building. He explained that there were various cynics to question the purpose of displaying Eaglelette, but the positive responses outweighed the negative.

“I am always up for a challenge and creating a design that would represent my Alma Mater was a great honor,” Neal stated to the university, following the contest.

Eaglelette not only brings forth a greater sense of campus pride to NCCU, but it also represents how the campus has a strong connection to the arts. Hopefully, future students will be able to enjoy the sight of NCCU’s Eaglelette for years to come.