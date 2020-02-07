Eagles victorious in MEAC doubleheader against SCSU

The North Carolina Central University Eagles men’s and women’s basketball teams played host to the South Carolina State Bulldogs in the Feb. 1 MEAC doubleheader.

The Lady Eagles won by a colossal margin with a 90-49 victory. The Eagle men followed the outstanding performance by the women as they also won by double digits as they won with a final score of 73-56.

The first game of the afternoon was headlined by a hot-shooting Lady Eagles team who shot almost 60% from the field on the day.

The Lady Eagles, who scored 90 points on the S.C. State Bulldogs, is the highest total of points scored on a D1- opponent.

The team’s leading scorer of the day, freshman Anissa Rivera, dropped 17 points while shooting 100% from the three-point line.

Faith Williams had a similar performance scoring 14 points and making four three-point field goals.

After going into halftime with the score 39-24, the Lady Eagles slammed the door shut by dropping 30 points in the third quarter shooting 78 percent from the field.

The Lady Eagles finished up their homestand on Monday as they played Norfolk State (13-8, 7-1 MEAC.)

In the second game of the evening, N.C. Central’s men’s basketball team came out gunning from the sound of the first whistle as they shot 51% from the field on the night.

They finished the game with a 73-56 victory as redshirt junior C.J. Keyser was the clear stand out of the night.

Keyser scored 23 points and bagging three assists on the night.

Redshirt senior Jibri Blount scored a solid ten points as he had a couple of huge three-point field goals that brought the Eagles Nest faithful to their feet.

The second period of play was all Eagles as they served up 42 points putting the game far from reach of the Bulldogs and solidifying a day sweep of S.C. State men’s and women’s basketball programs.

N.C. Central’s basketball program hosted another doubleheader on Feb 3. as against the Norfolk State Spartans.

This was the first meeting between the foes that battled to decide the MEAC conference winner the previous season. The game was nationally televised on ESPNU at McDougald-McLendon Arena.

Next up, the Eagles will be playing Coppin State University on Saturday, Feb. 8 in Baltimore, MD.