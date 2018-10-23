‘Daredevil’ season three is the pinnacle of superhero TV shows

Marvel’s “Daredevil” premiered its binge-worthy third season last Friday on Netflix’s streaming service.

With the cancellation of two other Marvel Netflix series, “Iron Fist” and “Luke Cage” accompanying its release, the threat looms of this being the final season for the guardian of Hell’s Kitchen. The thought of the show getting canned is a shame, since “Daredevil” season three is the best damn superhero tv show made thus far.

Since the show’s debut in April of 2015, it has set an incredibly high bar for other shows in the genre. “Daredevil” has since remained an original, mature, and thought provoking character analysis of what makes someone a hero, or a villain, and how it affects the world around them. Thanks to phenomenal performances, excellent writing, superb direction, and brilliant choreography, “Daredevil” surpassed standards it set with its latest season.

Coming off the finale of “The Defenders”, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), presumed dead, is at the lowest he has ever been. Beaten, broken, and having lost the love of his life, Matt must be nursed back to health by the woman that raised, Sister Maggie (Joanne Whalley).

Matt renounces his Catholic roots and assumes a Daredevil identity to spite his creator, and protect those he cares about from his double life. However, Matt must question to what extent he is willing to abandon his morality as his arch nemesis, Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) slowly buys his way out of prison.

The plot and themes of “Daredevil” season three are rich and complex throughout its entire duration. Each character is three dimensional in their portrayal and motivation and carried through to a satisfying conclusion in their character arc. The writing team on the series has hit a new stride in fleshing out the journeys of all their characters.

However, the performances of each actor truly bring the engaging stories to life. Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio leave no stone left unturned in the portrayals. Cox’s interpretation of a misguided, vengeful and even suicidal superhero is both profoundly heartbreaking and captivating.

D’Onofrio shines in his off-kilter portrayal of the Kingpin of crime. D’Onofrio’s Kingpin shows a haunting new vulnerability as he does whatever it takes to free himself and his lover Vanessa (Ayelet Zure) from criminal charges. D’Onofrio gives Kingpin chilling mannerisms equivalent to that of repressed child, but convincingly switches to the movements of a wild animal when the script calls for his unrelenting rage.

Even though Cox and D’Onofrio take charge of most of their scenes, supporting actors are nowhere close to being left in the dust. Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson, portraying Karen Page and Foggy Nelson respectively, give strong performances as Daredevil’s closest friends and accomplices. The characters have grown immensely since the first season and truly shine in the third when they are independent of the titular character.

However, the standout performance of season three is Wilson Bethel’s Benjamin Poindexter. Poindexter, setup to become Daredevil’s greatest foe Bullseye, is the ace up this season’s sleeve. Initially starting out as a skilled marksman and FBI agent, Poindexter’s descent into madness and villainy is chilling to bone and genuinely upsetting. Bethel gives Bullseye a sense of charm that allows the audience to root for him. However as the series progresses, Bethel’s Poindexter becomes a mentally unhinged mercenary on the brink of self destruction.

With knockout performances across the board, it’s crazy to think the direction of the show even exceeds it. The cinematography is at par with the camera work of David Fincher directed episodes of “House of Cards”. Each frame is dripping with color and symbolism, enhancing each scene to that of arthouse filmmaking quality.

The true gem of the direction is found in the action sequences. Brutal. Intense. Brilliantly choreographed. The action sequences in this series can go toe to toe with any big budget action film for the simple fact that every action set piece is a reaction to character choices. The choreography of each fight is often akin to Gareth Edwards’ Indonesian martial arts film “The Raid 2” in its intricacy and use of graphic violence.

There’s a purpose behind every punch, kick and fighting style, it’s all in service to better understand the characters and progress the plot forward.

“Daredevil” season three is truly the pinnacle of superhero TV shows. Through enormous dedication by the showrunner, cast, crew and writing staff, a superior piece of art has been created and the bar has been raised for other properties. “Daredevil” abandons shallow tales of morality and typical superhero fanfare for a grounded and emotional study of philosophically flawed characters.

Season three is an immaculate conclusion to a three-year journey. Hopefully it won’t be the last. All 13 episodes of “Daredevil” season three are available on Netflix.