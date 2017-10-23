You can call it a Komeback: Alpha Kappa chapter returns

The Alpha Kappa chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. presented their first line of new members since spring 2014 on Tuesday, October 17.

Even though the New Members’ Presentation technically didn’t start until 9 p.m., family, friends and both North Carolina Central University and chapter alumni stood in line outside McDougald-McLendon Arena early just to get a preview of the 38 new Kappas that would soon be strolling the yard. Many of the other National Pan-Hellenic Conference (NPHC) fraternities and sororities as well as other NCCU Greek-letter organizations were also in attendance to support their fellow Greeks as they crossed.

The fraternity itself has a special connection to NCCU: university founder Dr. James E. Shepard was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi, joining the Durham alumni chapter upon its creation in 1923 alongside other major black Durham business leaders W.G. Pearson, C.C. Spaulding and E.R. Merrick.

One by one, each member of the line, named the ‘Resurgence 38,’ stepped forward after being unmasked by adviser Sam Coley to state their name as well as their new line name and provide their own unique flair to their introduction. The crowd roared with joyous cheers after every member was presented.

After one last signature shoulder shimmy, the new Kappas ran to their plot in the Greek bowl with those in attendance following behind them. Once they were back on the yard, every Kappa Alpha Psi member, past and present, began to sing the fraternity hymn as one.

“It was a great, humbling experience,” #37 Brandon Hedgebeth said later of becoming a Kappa. “It’s a blessing to be a part of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.”

