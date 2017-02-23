Wytha Balance Yoga Provides Classes For All

About five years ago Ingrid Saddler-Walker, a certified yoga instructor, spoke with a Durham VOICE reporter about her passion for yoga and her new children’s yoga camp.

Since then, Walker has opened up her own yoga studio, Wytha Balance, and has continued to teach yoga in the community.

“I wanted to have a location where I could offer the summer camp, kid’s yoga classes and adult classes without traveling from different places. I wanted to create my own space.”

While the studio is located near South Point Mall, at 5117 Highgate Dr., Suite 200, she maintains strong contact with Northeast Central Durham.

She has been the school guidance counselor at Eastway Elementary School for 17 years and eventually brings her yoga talents to the classrooms by offering children’s yoga for kindergarten to third-grade students.

She started out having children’s yoga classes at the school, and began Wytha Balance Creative Summer Camp in 2011.

“The summer camp is still offered. It’s from June 19 until August 11.”

The camp is separated into three different age groups.

Living Yoga is for ages 6 through 8, yoga around the world is for ages 9 through 12, and the tween yoga camp is for ages 13 through 15.

During the camp the students also study new languages, sample food from different cultures, and create artwork.

Students have the chance to develop cooperation skills, sportsmanship, and social skills.

Walker said there will be two summer camps offered this year. One will be in Chapel Hill and the other at her Durham location, which will be taught by certified yoga instructor Kayla Shivers.

For the first time Walker will be having a babies and toddler training workshop from March 3-5.

“My purpose is for yoga teachers and caregivers who work with children as well as parents to learn how to teach and participate with their child while practicing yoga with games, fun and music,” said Walker.

The training will include an illustrated manual, sample lessons, and a list of resources.

There will also be a Mindfulness Children’s Yoga Teacher Training on September 22 -24 at Wytha Balance Yoga. Registration will open soon.

Kids Night, teen night, and mindfulness groups are also offered throughout the year.

Aside from the classes dedicated to the youth, Walker offers early morning yoga and gentle flow yoga in the evenings.

One particular practice for adults is called Soul Yoga-Flow. According to her website it’s a practice that “returns you to your natural rhythm.”

This 6-class series is available to all levels and body types. The event offers complimentary wine and cheese along with soft tunes from artists like Jill Scott, Erykah Badu, and India Arie.

Along with yoga, Walker offers free doTerra Essential Oils workshop for adults.

The workshop teaches students about the many uses of essential oils and aromatic benefits. Some uses include food preparation, beauty treatments and can also be used to help children concentrate in school.

The classes are the first Thursday of every month.

More information regarding classes and registration can be found on Wythabalance.com.