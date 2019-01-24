What painting my body taught me about how I view myself

When I signed up for the Body Positive Paint Party, I didn’t hate myself. But I didn’t love myself either—on some level, I still don’t.

I also knew I wasn’t exactly artistic, but that wasn’t a big enough deal to stop me from giving it a shot. Worse case scenario, I would hide the canvas in the back of my closet until it was time to move and either throw it out or frame it and call it “abstract.” My hypothetical art wasn’t a threat. If anything, it was a challenge to make it worthwhile.

The workshop was led by Gemynii, a local artist known for her focus on the human form,

Gemynii’s