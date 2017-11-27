VIDEO: Two-Toned

Durham Public Schools kindergarten teacher Antonio Cowart sticks to his morals even when not around his students. After working for a moving company for a short time, the bubbly 27-year-old found his voice in rapping by using age-appropriate lyrics for children. Most people who hear his music consider him a “Christian rapper.” However, Cowart thinks otherwise but he doesn’t go against the label because he is not ashamed of it.
